Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.90

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 130055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,219. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $12,136,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

