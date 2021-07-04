Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Bought by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Albireo Pharma comprises approximately 2.3% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 167,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,749. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.