Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.0 days.

OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.84. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company primarily in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provision of products, systems, and services for oil and gas industry; ownership, operation, and chartering a fleet of 68 vessels on long-term contracts, within various shipping segments, including chemical tankers, dry bulk vessels, container vessels, crude tankers, vessels for car transportation, gas carriers, and oil-service vessels; and harvesting, producing, and sale of krill products for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.