Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.15 ($139.00).

EPA AIR opened at €112.22 ($132.02) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €104.64.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

