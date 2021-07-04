Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AIRT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08. Air T has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Air T alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.