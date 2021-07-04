Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of AIRT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08. Air T has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
