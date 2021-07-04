Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce sales of $81.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.38 million and the lowest is $77.84 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $333.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $348.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $398.68 million, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. 445,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,292. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.48. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

