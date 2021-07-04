AGF Investments LLC Sells 10,561 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

