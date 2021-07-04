AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in frontdoor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

