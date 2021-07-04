AGF Investments LLC Has $538,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $214.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

