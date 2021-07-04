AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.87 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.05.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $48,937,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,668 shares of company stock worth $10,938,705. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

