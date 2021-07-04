AGF Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $18,153,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 375.91 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

