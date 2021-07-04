AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,486 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $196.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

