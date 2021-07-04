AGF Investments Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $398.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $400.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

