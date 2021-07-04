AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 95,450 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,450 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.