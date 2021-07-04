AGF Investments Inc. Invests $9.91 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $5,459,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

