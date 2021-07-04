AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $4,278,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.76 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

