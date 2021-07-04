AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

