AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,289 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $64,302,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.84 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

