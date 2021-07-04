AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,960 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Canada Goose worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $50.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

