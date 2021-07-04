AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.85.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

