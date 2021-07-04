AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,960 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canada Goose worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

GOOS opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.