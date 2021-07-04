AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,246 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $151.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

