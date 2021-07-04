Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP raised its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.06% of Agenus worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

