Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 4.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,610,000 after acquiring an additional 242,084 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

