Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.58. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

