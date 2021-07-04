Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.18

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $210.18 and last traded at $210.02, with a volume of 2807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.94.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after buying an additional 272,765 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

