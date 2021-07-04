adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €311.25 ($366.18).

FRA:ADS opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €289.52.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

