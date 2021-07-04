Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor Sells 4,167 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.