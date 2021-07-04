Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $889.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

