ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 393,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.