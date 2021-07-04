Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.13.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $304.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.09. The firm has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $305.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.