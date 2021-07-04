Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report $30.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $119.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 52,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,011. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

