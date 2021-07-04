Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of PPLT opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $122.48.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.