Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

