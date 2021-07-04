981 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 69.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

