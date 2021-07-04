947 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 233,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

