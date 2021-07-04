93,008 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 344,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,426. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.