$878.64 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce sales of $878.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.47 million and the highest is $891.82 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,598,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,669. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

