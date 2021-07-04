$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

CUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

