$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.4% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $24.02.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.