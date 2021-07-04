8,240 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Bar Harbor Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

