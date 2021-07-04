$8.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post $8.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $2.45 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year sales of $40.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

