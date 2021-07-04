7,352 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

