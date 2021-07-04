69,496 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,357,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cohu by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $13,573,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Cohu stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.