6,877 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

