6,779 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.