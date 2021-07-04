62,534 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,496,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

