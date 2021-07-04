5,718 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,718 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,464.75. 1,045,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,261.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

