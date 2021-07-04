5,500 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Purchased by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

NOG stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.03. 1,030,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,556. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

