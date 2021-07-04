$546.86 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $546.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the highest is $555.19 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.91. 92,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia has a 12-month low of $114.74 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Saia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $5,534,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

