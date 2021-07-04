$5.32 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post $5.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the highest is $5.51 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $24.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $57.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

DRIO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 181,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $321.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

